Game of the Week: Heritage blanks Knightdale for 4th-straight win | Week 10

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Heritage earned its fourth successive win Friday at Knightdale, 29-0, while also dealing the Knights their fourth consecutive loss.

Heritage found the end zone twice in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead. Whit Kane was the first to strike when he nabbed a short pass, beat one defender, then weaved his way around a few others for an 87-yard touchdown.

After clamping down on defense, Walker Harris tossed another touchdown — this time a deep ball to Joshua Crabtree.

The Huskies took advantage once Knightdale began passing more frequently. Senior defensive back J’lan High nabbed an interception that helped keep the Knights off the board.

Heritage finishes the season with a tough set beginning with Rolesville at home next week before going to Wake Forest.

Knightdale goes to Corinth Holders next week.