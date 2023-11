ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Tonight’s CBS 17 Game of the Week was a NCHSAA first round playoff battle between two teams of rams.

The Rolesville Rams, who had only one loss in the regular season, hosted the Purnell Swett Rams on Friday night.

Rolesville kept its season going with a 62-0 win over Purnell Swett.

Check out full highlights from the game in tonight’s Friday Night Blitz.

