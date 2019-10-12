Game of the Week: Charlotte Country Day scored 42 straight, romps Ravenscroft | Week 8

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Ravenscroft saw an early 7-3 lead go up in smoke as visiting Charlotte Country Day scored 42 unanswered in a 45-7 win Friday.

Frequent state-championship meetings in the early 2000s saw a bit of a rivalry develop between the two, despite them being more than 150 miles apart.

However, the Buccaneers remained dominant as they improved to 7-1.

The Ravens scored their lone touchdown when Gavin Mathan hit Julian Quao on the near side. Quao put the moves on one defender and took off down the sideline for the score.

At some points, Ravenscroft seemed to get in its own way. In the second quarter, James Parker hauled in a pass and shed a defender before cutting inside and breaking loose for a touchdown, but it was called back for a hold.

The Ravens were forced to pass more once Charlotte Country Day built a sizeable lead. The Bucs knew that and sat back, allowing Stephen Payne to nab an interception and take it 80 yards the other way.

Payne had a second pick-six later on en route to the lopsided win.

Ravenscroft will look to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time this year when it heads to the Sandhills Titans next week.