Game of the Week: Clayton takes down Fuquay-Varina in shootout to win 2nd straight | Week 5

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton and Fuquay-Varina are two traditionally strong programs, but the pair went into Week 5 a combined 1-7.

Both desperate for a win, it was Clayton that had one more in the barrel to take Friday’s shootout, 49-34.

Connor Scherpereel.

The Comets struck first, but the Bengals got a swift answer in the form of a 40-yard dash from sophomore Connor Scherpereel.

Still knotted — now at 14-14 in the second quarter — Clayton found itself going for it on fourth-and-16. Noah Anderson went for broke and cashed in with a touchdown heave to Elijah Sanders.

Matthew Lyons.

Again, the advantage was short-lived. Matthew Lyons ripped off a 50-yard run to even things for the Bengals.

Clayton gave itself some breathing room by scoring before halftime and following it with a Jalen Chadwick touchdown run. Lyons again counterpunched, though — this one being a 70-yard scamper.

Jalen Chadwick.

Fuquay-Varina would come close, but the Comets wouldn’t let go of the lead they took into halftime. The Bengals once again cut their deficit to one possession with less than six minutes to play, but Chadwick broke loose for 60 yards to put it to bed.

Clayton, after starting 0-3, has a pair of wins heading into next week’s non-conference finale against Heritage. Fuquay-Varina will hope to find its first win of the campaign in its conference opener at Apex.

