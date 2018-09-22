Game of the Week: Green Hope picks up close win at Friendship
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) - Both Friendship and Green Hope went into Friday in need of some momentum. Each had one win going into the game, making it a recipe for a close battle.
That's exactly what fans got as Green Hope escaped Apex with a 14-7 win.
It didn't come easy. Patriot linebacker Zach Johnson notched two sacks in the first half to lead the defense.
The Falcons found some rhythm in the air. Willie Taylor linked up with Justen Grant for a touchdown that put Green Hope ahead, 7-0, at halftime.
The two traded touchdown in the second half, and Friendship had a shot at knotting the game in the waning moments, but Green Hope hung on.
