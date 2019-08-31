Game of the Week: Hampton leads Cleveland to 56-33 win over Garner | Week 2

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Cleveland scored multiple touchdowns in all but the final quarter en route to stomping Garner Magnet, 56-33, to earn its third-straight win over the Trojans.

It looked like Garner’s luck was changing when Aundre Henry scurries 21 yards into the end zone to draw first blood on the Trojans’ opening drive.

However, Omarion Hampton punched in a touchdown of his own to give Cleveland a 7-6 lead. A Derrick Alston run knotted the game at 14-14 in the first quarter before the Rams took firm control.

Omarion Hampton.

Hampton continued to be the lynchpin for Cleveland’s offense. He ripped off a 79-yard run as another of his five first-half touchdowns.

Southeast Raleigh will visit Clayton next week. Garner, after splitting a pair of road games to begin the campaign, hosts Millbrook for its home opener.

