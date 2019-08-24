Game of the Week: Middle Creek builds large lead, hangs on for 27-21 win | Week 1

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Many season-opening games were pushed back due to weather. Middle Creek and Hermitage, despite a mid-game delay, were able to open their respective campaigns.

Each went into Friday looking to build on an eight-win season a year ago. Middle Creek got off to the winning start as it built a 21-0 lead at halftime en route to hanging on for a 27-21 victory.

The Mustangs hit the ground running thanks to senior running back Prenoveau. He took a handoff from Sean Brown and scampered in for a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter before ripping off a 23-yard touchdown run to double Middle Creek’s advantage to 14-0.

Heritage got on the board in the second half thanks, in part, to an interception by sophomore Broderick Gooch. His pick and subsequent return positioned the Huskies for a touchdown connection from Walker Harris to Whit Kane.

That sparked a comeback bid for the Huskies as they erased a 21-0 deficit to pull within a touchdown, but the home side hung on for the win.

