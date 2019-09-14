Game of the Week: Panther Creek wins a wild one over Apex Friendship | Week 3

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Rivalry games are just one of the many things you have to love about sports, and tonight, our game of the week was nothing short of that.

Two schools separated by just a few minutes met on the gridiron tonight, Apex Friendship HS and Panther Creek HS. Needless to say, the game lived up to the hype we sports fans put on every rivalry contest.

The Panther Creek Catamounts jumped out to an early 16-0 lead following a Jordan Payne to Alex Martjuchin 50-yard score.

Alex Martjuchin

But Apex Friendship would not go quietly. The Patriots fought their way back into the game.

Just when you thought it was over, Apex Friendship QB Sam Lerch let it fly in third quarter to Nigel Toster. The catch and released covered 57 yards, bringing the Patriots within three points.

Nigel Toster

A Panther Creek turnover turned into a touchdown for Apex Friendship’s Scott Sidney, giving them the lead. Twenty unanswered points were put up by the Patriots.

But like everything else in this game, the lead did not last long.

Panther Creek’s Jonathon Streeter took the ensuing kickoff down the sideline and daylight awaited. The footballer who doubles as a track-and-field athlete put his top-end speed on display for an 86-yard gain. Unfortunately, that was not enough to score as he was pushed out at the 10-yard line.

Jonathon Streeter

Cameron Wertsbaugh made up the rest on the next play, scoring to give Panther Creek their lead back at 23-20.

And that’s how the game ended, the Catamounts win a wild one in Apex, one that nearly got away.

With the win, Panther Creek improves to 2-2 on the season.

