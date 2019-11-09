Game of the Week: Rosewood deals Princeton 1st loss in overtime thriller | Week 12

PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rivals Rosewood and Princeton went into Friday’s regular-season finale with a single loss between them. Princeton was out to cap off an undefeated campaign.

The Eagles had other ideas, though. The hosts came back to knot the game at 35 apiece late, but Rosewood’s defense held in overtime to squeak out the win and spoil Princeton’s perfect season.

A touchdown run from Dhimani Fenty gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead. The Bulldogs mounted a charge in the second quarter, but still trailed 14-13 after a missed extra point.

Another Fenty touchdown run — this one for 55 yards — highlighted a barrage from the visitors as Rosewood took a 29-13 lead by halftime.

Tied at 35-35, Rosewood hit paydirt in overtime and made the goal-line stand to seal the win.

Both teams finish with just one loss on the year.