Game of the Week: Wake Forest rides fast start to win at Wakefield | Week 11

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest rode a 21-point first quarter to a 41-24 win at Wakefield, marking its ninth victory in a row since falling to Cardinal Gibbons in the season opener.

After drawing first blood, Cougar quarterback Noah Douglas linked up with Triston Spencer on the nearside to double the advantage, 14-0.

Elijah Hines scored from eight yards out to push it to 21-0 before the end of the first. The Cougars got a fourth unanswered score when Douglas and Spencer connected for a long gain to set up a short touchdown run.

Wake Forest added another 17 in the third quarter to effectively seal the win, despite Wakefield mustering a dozen points in each of the final two periods.

The Wolverine offense did show its flashes of brilliance against the Triangle’s powerhouse. Quarterback Trexler Ivey tossed a long ball to Will Lohr for a long gain before calling his own number on the touchdown run.

Wakefield had the play of the evening, as well. Ivey lobbed a short pass to Walter Page, who then lobbed it back to Juwan Bunch, who erupted for the touchdown.

The Wolverines will aim to bounce back at Knightdale. Wake Forest welcomes rival Heritage for its final regular-season game.