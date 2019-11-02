Garner keeps share of conference title within reach with win at Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner Magnet lost five of its first six games. The Trojans have won four in a row after a 34-18 victory at Fuquay-Varina and now find themselves with a share of the conference title within reach.

The Bengals owned a 12-6 lead early in the second half. Derrick Alston punched one in from three yards out to give Garner the lead, 13-12. It was short-lived, though, as Fuquay-Varina’s Jacob Braswell rolled out and found Ethan Burke in the back of the end zone.

Garner got a 64-yard run touchdown from Andrew Vines to kickstart a spurt of 22 unanswered points to lock down the win for the Trojans.

They’ll head to Apex Friendship next week to complete the regular season. Fuquay-Varina will host Middle Creek.