Garner Magnet beats Apex Friendship, snags share of conference title

The Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Trojans celebrate Daveon Dunn’s second-quarter touchdown.

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner Magnet topped Apex Friendship 28-10 to earn a share of the conference championship. Holly Springs also earned part of the league title.

Trojan quarterback Nolan McLean hit Daveon Dunn for a 24-year touchdown to open the scoring in the second quarter. The defense halted Apex Friendship, allowing McLean to extend the advantage on the following possession — this time with a 40-yead bomb to Jackson Mitchell.

Defense continued to keep momentum in favor of Garner. Linebacker Tyler Peacock intercepted Apex Friendship, staving off an attempt to get on the board.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss