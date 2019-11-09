Garner Magnet beats Apex Friendship, snags share of conference title

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner Magnet topped Apex Friendship 28-10 to earn a share of the conference championship. Holly Springs also earned part of the league title.

Trojan quarterback Nolan McLean hit Daveon Dunn for a 24-year touchdown to open the scoring in the second quarter. The defense halted Apex Friendship, allowing McLean to extend the advantage on the following possession — this time with a 40-yead bomb to Jackson Mitchell.

Defense continued to keep momentum in favor of Garner. Linebacker Tyler Peacock intercepted Apex Friendship, staving off an attempt to get on the board.