Garner Magnet ends 4-game skid in win over Middle Creek

The Blitz
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner Magnet snapped a four-game skid in a 29-21 win over Middle Creek Friday night.

With Apex Friendship and Holly Springs duking it out for first in the conference, the win gives Garner as firm a grasp as possible on third place. The Trojans, Fuquay-Varina, and Middle Creek are all vying for that third position.

Mustangs quarterback Shawn Brown directed a scoring drive capped off by a toss to Jamoree Ellis. It gave them a 14-7 lead at the time, but Garner outscored them 21-7 from then on out.

Garner looks to gain footing in the middle of the standings next week at South Garner. Middle Creek will host Holly Springs with a chance to knock off one of the conference’s top teams.

