Garner Magnet scoots past Wakefield in 1st round

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – It wasn’t easy, but Garner Magnet took care of business against Wakefield, 20-12, to advance to the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs.

The Trojans had a 12-6 lead at halftime and managed a safety in the third quarter, but needed a fourth-quarter score to seal their spot in the second round.

Garner Magnet got contributions from some of the usual suspects. Daiveon Carrington tiptoed along the sideline and just barely punched it through the pylons. Quarterback Nolan Mclean also called his on number for a touchdown.

The Trojans are scheduled to take on Holly Springs in the second round, but the Golden Hawks are currently out of postseason contention due to a self-reported violation involving an ineligible player.

Holly Springs parents have hired an attorney and filed an appeal.