Harnett Central comes back to beat SE Raleigh 16-12

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Southeast Raleigh was well on their way to their first victory of the season, but the Trojans of Harnett Central had other plans.

The Trojans entered the game with a 1-1 record and played sort of a Jekyll and Hyde kind of game.

The Bulldogs of Southeast Raleigh did what they could to get off the snide. An 85-yard punt return touchdown from Christian Ruff nearly did the trick, pushing the Bulldogs’ lead to 12-0.

Harnett Central started their comeback effort following a Tayshawn Moore 38-yard scamper for six. The Trojans kept punching back before finding themselves in the lead, which they would not relinquish. Trojans win 16-12.

Southeast Raleigh is still on the hunt for that elusive first win and Harnett Central will move to 2-1.

