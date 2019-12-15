Highlights and final scores for NCHSAA Championships

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina high school football teams are gearing up for their respective state-championship games this weekend. There were 16 teams represented at media day Monday at North Carolina State University.

Leesville Road (13-0) will play Zebulon B. Vance (12-2) Saturday at UNC in the 4-AA state championship. That is set to kick off at 3 p.m.