Highlights and final scores for NCHSAA Championships

Final scores for the 2019 NCHSAA Football Championships on Saturday:

1AA State Championship

(1) Tarboro 28

(4) East Surry 59

3A State Championship         

(1) Southern Nash 23

(3) Charlotte Catholic 7

3AA State Championship

(1) Lee County 14

(1) Weddington 34

4A State Championship

(4) Cardinal Gibbons 21

(2) East Forsyth 24

4AA State Championship

(2) Leesville Road 3

(10) Zebulon B. Vance 24

