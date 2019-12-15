Highlights and final scores for NCHSAA Championships

Final scores for the 2019 NCHSAA Football Championships on Saturday:
1AA State Championship
(1) Tarboro 28
(4) East Surry 59
3A State Championship
(1) Southern Nash 23
(3) Charlotte Catholic 7
3AA State Championship
(1) Lee County 14
(1) Weddington 34
4A State Championship
(4) Cardinal Gibbons 21
(2) East Forsyth 24
4AA State Championship
(2) Leesville Road 3
(10) Zebulon B. Vance 24
