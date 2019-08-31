Holly Springs coasts to 30-7 win over South Johnston, moves to 2-0

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs and South Johnston got a jump on Week 2 by playing Thursday night. The Golden Hawks followed a 30-point win over Athens Drive with a 30-7 victory over South Johnston.

As good as the offense has been, Holly Springs’ defense is what contributed to the early scoring. Timothy Inman and Vince Fetzke combined for a safety. The Golden Hawks added to the lead when sophomore quarterback Brock Wills connected with Adam Gruden.

Wills floated a pass to senior John Fraello in the corner to push Holly Springs’ lead to 16-0.

The Golden Hawks will look to move to 3-0 when they wrap up a three-game homestand with Green Hope next week. South Johnston, on the other hand, will look for its first win at home against Triton.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now