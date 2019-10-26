Holly Springs hangs on to beat Apex Friendship, take control in title race

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A missed field goal late in the fourth was enough for Holly Springs to hang on for a 24-21 win over Apex Friendship.

Each team went into Friday with a 4-1 record in conference, meaning the Golden Hawks are in the driver’s seat for the title race.

Holly Springs’ offense took a hit when star running back Derek Coombs left the game with an apparent shoulder injury. Still, Dylan Wasky stepped up by scoring the game’s first touchdown.

The Patriots didn’t need much time to answer. Quarterback Sam Lersh connected with Payton Bloom to help set up a Scott Sidney touchdown from a yard out.

Apex Friendship scored twice in the third to knot the game at 21 a piece going into the fourth. A Golden Hawk field goal — and a missed field goal from the Patriots — proved the difference.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now