Holly Springs soars past Athens Drive, 48-18, in season opener

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – On a night when many teams around North Carolina didn’t get a chance to play a full game, Holly Springs had as complete a game as can be expected in Week 1 in a 48-18 thumping of Athens Drive.

Junior Derek Coombs propelled the Golden Hawks to a quick 14-0 lead with two trips to the end zone. They never looked back.

Holly Springs’ conference championship defense is off to a hot start. Meanwhile, Athens Drive — hoping to take a leap forward from a 1-11 season a year ago — will have to travel to Broughton next week before returning home in Week 3 for its home opener.

