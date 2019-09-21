Holly Springs sweeps non-conference slate with 49-20 win at Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A blown transformer wasn’t enough to slow Holly Springs’ fast start Friday at Cary. The Hawks got early touchdowns from the offense and from the defense on their way to a 49-20 win to improve to 4-0.

Dylan Waskey.

Sophomore quarterback Brock Wills led the Hawks down to the 1-yard line when he connected with Dylan Waskey. Derek Coombs punched it in on the next play to give Holly Springs a 7-0 lead.

Junior defensive back Deondre Partridge gave the Hawks an early grip on the game when he came up with an interception and took it the other way, doubling the advantage.

The Hawks never looked back on their way to a lopsided win, although the Imps did manage to piece together a few scoring drives.

Holly Springs will take its undefeated start into its conference opener at home against South Garner next week.

Matthew Huggins waits for the snap.

The Imps will remain in Cary to host Green Hope.

More headlines from CBS17.com: