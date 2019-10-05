Holly Springs wins big at Garner Magnet to improve to 6-0

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs had a late surge to score 20 in the fourth quarter in a 27-6 win over Garner Magnet. With that, the Golden Hawks are off to a 2-0 start in defending their conference championship and are 6-0 on the season.

Quarterback Brock Wills and receiver Derek Coombs had synergy throughout most of the evening. They linked up for a touchdown as Holly Springs rolled to its third win in a row by more than 20 points.

The Hawks’ stellar run thus far seems to be building toward back-to-back games against Middle Creek and Apex Friendship. The set will have a strong influence on the conference’s title race.

Garner Magnet, with only one win in six tries, hosts Middle Creek next week.

Paulvin Horton fights for yardage after making the catch.

