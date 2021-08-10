Jacobs ready to hit the ground running as Middle Creek’s new football coach

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Andrae Jacobs’ first head coaching job came to him at lightning speed.

“I heard about it on a Friday and got the job two weeks later,” Jacobs said. “I interviewed a week later and got offered the job a couple days later.”

Less than two weeks ago, veteran Middle Creek head coach Randy Ragland surprisingly stepped down to pursue other interests, leaving a vacancy at one of the Triangle’s most successful football programs.

That void will now be filled by the 31-year-old Jacobs, a former star linebacker at Coastal Carolina. The Mustangs’ new head coach has seven years of coaching experience. That includes one season, ironically, at Middle Creek.

“Being able to be here, I say I’m living the dream. This is a dream of mine to come back,” Jacobs said. “Me and my wife live in this community, so to come back and carry on that tradition is huge for us.

“I know a lot of the alumni have been coming back and they’re showing me a lot of love and support, so I’m just excited to be here right now.”

Still, Ragland’s departure sent shockwaves through the Apex community. In his six seasons with the Mustangs, Ragland won 58 games and lost just 17, including back-to-back 14-win campaigns to begin his tenure at Middle Creek.

“Everybody was pretty much kind of sad and surprised almost,” said senior wide receiver Adam Booker. “But we are all looking forward to moving forward and the team is ready for the new coach.”

He was forced to hit the ground running after quickly being thrust into his new position. But Jacobs can always lean on one important element cultivated through the years at Middle Creek.

“The tradition here is amazing,” Jacobs said with a smile. “You’re talking about a huge student section and guys who know what it means to put the Mustang uniform on, to put the Mustang on the helmet, so being able to be a part of this tradition is amazing.”

A tradition Jacobs is excited to be a part of.