Jordan HS football coach Anthony Barbour steps down

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Jordan High School head coach Anthony Barbour stepped down as head football coach, assistant coach Rob McLamb said.

Barbour had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Barbour has been at the helm of the Falcons’ program since 2016. He led the team to the postseason each of the past three seasons. Jordan won the Triangle 8 4-A Conference this past season before bowing out to Scotland in the first round of the playoffs.

Prior to his coaching career, Barbour helped lead Garner High School to the 1987 state championship before enjoying a successful career at North Carolina State.

More headlines from CBS17.com: