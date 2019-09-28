Knightdale comes up short in battle of undefeated teams

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Something had to give Friday when Knightdale and Grimsley clashed. Both were undefeated heading into the non-conference finale.

The Knights scored 20 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to erase damage done in the first half as the visitors left with a 47-33 win.

Christopher Zellous hit Lawson Albright in the end zone for one of four first-half Grimsley touchdowns. Knightdale faced a 28-6 deficit going into the break.

The Knights hunkered down on defense in the second half and managed 20 points in the final period, but it wasn’t enough. Things won’t get easier when they go to Wake Forest to begin conference action next week.

