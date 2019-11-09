Knightdale ends season with comeback win over Wakefield

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Knightdale finished off the season strong by erasing a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Wakefield, 31-28. That marked the Knights’ second win in conference in their season finale.

Wakefield drew first blood when quarterback Trexler Ivey hit Will Lohr for a 20-yard score.

The Knights answered in the second quarter in the form of a Brandon Ricks 21-yard rumble to the end zone. That cut their deficit to 14-7, but Wakefield counterpunched. Walter Page took a toss from Ivey 70 yards before being pushed out of bounds, setting up a touchdown shortly after.

Knightdale would outscore Wakefield 24-7 from then on out.

