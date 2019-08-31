Knightdale rolls over nearby rival East Wake, 41-6

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A fumbled kickoff seemed to set the tone for East Wake right away as Knightdale took a quick lead on its way to a 41-6 win.
That was only the beginning for the Knights’ offense. Damarcus Hockaday showed off his footwork with a cutback to pick up plenty of yardage.
Knightdale, after recording back-to-back home wins, will hit the road for the first time when it goes to South Garner next week. East Wake will look for its first win when Rolesville comes to town in Week 3.
