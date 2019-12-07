Leesville Road ends Wake Forest’s 3 years of domination, advances to 1st state championship game

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – There will be a new 4-AA state champion for the first time since 2015 after Leesville Road ousted Wake Forest, 21-10, in Friday’s semifinal.

And with that, the Pride advance to their first state title game.

The Pride, trailing 3-0, got on the board when Trey Baker hit Noah Burnette, who then rumbled almost 80 yards for the touchdown.

It came just before the end of the first half, but Trey Knox pulling in a long touchdown catch with 15 seconds left felt like a backbreaker for Wake Forest as Leesville Road took a 14-3 lead.

Khalil Watson scored on a reverse to give the Cougars hope, but the Pride did well to manage the clock.

