Leesville Road finishes undefeated campaign

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Leesville Road beat a hot Enloe team, 38-21, to finish off an undefeated season.

With the game tied at 21 apiece, the Pride marched down the field thanks, in part, to a sizeable gain by Tywon Moore. He nabbed the pass from Trey Baker and picked his way through the Enloe defense.

Baker then found Trey Knox, bringing the Pride down to the 4-yard line, but they had to settle for a field goal to give them a 24-21 lead.

Leesville Road went on to score back-to-back touchdowns to put away the game.