Leesville Road kickstarts campaign with 37-6 win over Wakefield

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Leesville Road had an answer for everything Wakefield brought Friday night in a 37-6 win at home to kickstart the season.

Wakefield, to its credit, gave the Pride a fight. Trailing 14-0, Nemiah Jones found himself in the right place at the right time when he nabbed a tipped pass and took off for the end zone.

That cut the home side’s lead to 14-6, but Leesville Road responded quickly. Signal caller Trey Baker hit Noah Burnette on a slant route and he broke loose for the touchdown.

The Pride lit up the Wolverines for 23 unanswered points after Jones’ score.

