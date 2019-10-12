Leesville Road moves to 7-0 with narrow win at Millbrook

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Leesville Road remained perfect by winning at Millbrook, 19-14, to earn its seventh win in as many tries.

The Wildcats were upset-minded as their defense made an early stop on fourth-and-1. That side of the game played its part in containing a Leesville Road offense that had averaged more than 42 points over the last three games.

A 45-yard field goal by Noah Burnette helped the Pride to a 6-0 lead, but Jaden Patterson ripped off a long run to give the home side the lead.

Jaden Patterson.

The advantage was short-lived, though, as a Millbrook pass was ruled a lateral. Marcus Purvis scooped it up and scored to give the Pride a 13-7 lead.

Millbrook was in the fight, but couldn’t find the additional explosive play.

The Pride will return home looking for an eighth-straight win next week against Broughton.