Leesville Road rallies to best Cardinal Gibbons, extend unbeaten start

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Leesville Road’s unbeaten start looked to be in danger once Cardinal Gibbons’ high-octane offense built a 17-6 lead in the second quarter. However, the Pride rallied with 17 points in the second quarter and a staunch defensive showing in the second half to beat the Crusaders, 30-24.

Andrew Harvey found Cameron Noble for the touchdown to cap off an 80-yard drive that gave Cardinal Gibbons the early lead. The duo linked up again — this time for 74 yards — to put the Crusaders ahead 17-6.

But, before the intermission, Noah Burnette hauled in a 30-yard touchdown from Tre Baker to cut into the deficit. Burnette also hit a 51-yard field goal in the first half.

The Pride held Cardinal Gibbons to seven points in the second half.

Leesville Road will aim for its sixth win in a row next week at home when it begins conference play with Sanderson.

Cardinal Gibbons, now done with its grueling non-conference slate, begins conference play with two road games. The first is next week at Heritage.

Cardinal Gibbons’ Cameron Noble.

