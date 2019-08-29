Leesville Road’s Burnette, Baker earn Play of the Week honors for TD connection

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Leesville Road coasted in a 37-6 win over Wakefield in Week 1 thanks, in part, to the synergy displayed by seniors Trey Baker and Noah Burnette.

Baker hit Burnette on a short route along the right side. Burnette caught it in stride and took off, splitting Wakefield’s secondary as he went untouched on his way to the end zone.

