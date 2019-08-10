Mclean’s contention for spot on USA baseball squad may leave Garner in need of a QB

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The high school football season is two weeks away. Some teams are already ironing out who will be slotting in where, especially at the quarterback position.

Not Garner, though. The Trojans, despite having a three-year starter Noah Mclean back, may be in the market for a new signal-caller.

Mclean is competing for a spot on the USA 18-and-under squad. If he makes the team, he’ll miss about a third of the regular season.

“It’s going to be tough, no doubt,” he said. “I’ve been with these guys for four years now. It’s truly a brotherhood.”

But for Mclean, a chance to wear the red, white, and blue is too good to pass up.

