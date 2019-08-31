Middle Creek outpaces Southeast Raleigh, 47-18

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Middle Creek made a statement in a 27-21 win over Heritage in Week 1, then followed that by racing past Southeast Raleigh, 47-18.

Tharius Suggs.

The Mustangs scored early, often, and never looked back. The Bulldogs, to their credit, cut the deficit to 27-12 by halftime, but couldn’t contain Middle Creek’s offense.

Quarterback Sean Brown went deep for Tharius Suggs for the opening score of the game.

Southeast Raleigh answered with a big play of its own in the second quarter. Nassir Ford tossed a bomb for EJ Clemons.

EJ Clemmons.

The Mustangs thrived on the connection between Brown and Suggs, though, and the Bulldogs had few answers.

Middle Creek stays on the road next week when it heads to Wake Forest for its toughest test in the young campaign. Southeast Raleigh, after dropping two games at home to begin the year, will look for its first win next week at Cleveland.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now