Middle Creek product Shoffner’s winding path has him competing for Charlotte 49ers starting QB job

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dom Shoffner enjoys his late-afternoon training sessions with former North Carolina State wide receiver Bryan Peterson. Shoffner played at Middle Creek High School and is now in the midst of a journey to get back on the field.

He knows nothing comes easy.

“You know I love the work. I love the grind,” Shoffner said. “I have weights in my garage and I’m always looking to find a field. Here I am always looking to work, trying to get better.”

Shoffner is well-traveled. He took the junior college route after two years at North Carolina Central. He played last season at Monroe College in New York. Now a junior with two years of eligibility left, Shoffner will suit up for the Charlotte 49ers.

“I’m very excited I have found a home,” Shoffner said. “The weight’s not off my shoulders yet, but I’ve found a home and I’m just ready to go compete and live to what I love doing and playing quarterback here at Charlotte.”

Shoffner was splitting first-team reps with last year’s starter before the coronavirus pandemic put an end to spring drills. He’s climbed the ranks quickly for just having touched down on campus.

Those who saw Shoffner dominate the Triangle in his two seasons running the Middle Creek offense would not be surprised. He accounted for almost 90 touchdowns for the Mustangs, including 66 in the air and more than 5,300 passing yards.

“I went 28 -2 as a starting quarterback for varsity,” Shoffner said. “Coach (Randy) Ragland did a heck of a job leading me to be a better quarterback and also gaining a lot of knowledge.”

The road less traveled, so far, has not always been smooth. Still, all along the journey, Shoffner never lost faith. Now he’s positioned himself to possibly take the reigns of the 49ers offense.

If he does win the starting job, his first assignment will be a game at Tennessee in front of more than 100,000 at Neyland Stadium.

“The journey has only humbled me to keep pushing and thriving on a daily basis,” Shoffner said. “So I’ve got the hunger and I’ve got that chip on my shoulder. I still want more.”