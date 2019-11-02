Middle Creek scores 41 in 1st half to roll over South Garner

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Middle Creek scored 41 points in the first half Friday on the way to a 61-18 steamrolling of South Garner.

After going down 13-0, South Garner got on the board when Ben Mangungu found Donald McMillan for the 57-yard touchdown to make it 13-6.

The Titans found themselves on the attack again, but Middle Creek’s defense was up to the challenge. Braden Harrison’s pick knocked South Garner back. The return took the Trojans to the 6-yard line to position them for a short score by Cole Prenoveau.

Middle Creek finishes out the season at Fuquay-Varina next week. South Garner will visit Apex.