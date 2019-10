RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Millbrook kept Sanderson off the board for all but one quarter in a 21-6 win Friday.

Turnovers were a difference-maker for the Wildcat defense. The Spartans were driving when Ethan Lentz picked the ball off.

The win brings Millbrook back to .500 as they head into their final game of the season Nov. 8 against Broughton.

Sanderson will play Broughton next week before wrapping up the campaign at Southeast Raleigh.