Millbrook rides fast start to win over Southeast Raleigh in conference opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Neither Millbrook nor Southeast Raleigh had a spectacular non-conference outing. Still, conference season is a fresh start of sorts, and it was Millbrook that was able to start on the right foot with a 36-8 win.

The Wildcats built a lofty first-half lead thanks, in part, to a Caleb Stephens touchdown.

Southeast Raleigh countered in the form of a Christian Ruffin pick, but Millbrook’s defense returned the favor by forcing a fumble.

The Wildcats, now even at 3-3 and with a conference win under their belt, head to Enloe next week. The Bulldogs will hope a return home to host Broughton will help get them back on track.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now