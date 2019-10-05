Millbrook storms back in 4th quarter to spoil Enloe’s homecoming, 42-37

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Millbrook rallied from a two-touchdown third-quarter deficit to steal a win at Enloe, 42-37, in Friday’s conference opener.

Enloe had led 28-14 in the third quarter before the Wildcats went on to score 22 in the fourth quarter. They took a 35-31 lead at one point in the fourth, but Enloe counterpunched to go ahead by two points before Millbrook struck again in the last minute.

The Eagles marched right down the field after receiving the opening kickoff. Quarterback Jaeden Worthem connected with fellow senior Corey Collins to put them ahead 7-0 early on.

Later in the opening period, Worthem linked up with a wide-open Deandre Swain to push Enloe’s advantage to 21-0.

Millbrook got on the board thanks to a pair of touchdowns by quarterback Tristin Pullen, including one just before halftime, to pull within a score, 21-14.

The Eagles’ shortcoming on homecoming leaves them still looking for their first win. They’ll head to Broughton next week.

Millbrook will return home next week to host a hot Leesville Road team hot off a 42-10 beatdown of Sanderson.

Enloe takes the field for homecoming.

