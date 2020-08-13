NC high school athletes in holding pattern as NCHSAA decides on pause during pandemic

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Kyle Hall is one of many high school soccer players who will have a few extra months to fine-tune their skills and prepare for the soccer season.

Hall, along with every other player in the state, won’t get to play in a match until January.

“I was fine with it in August, but then now that it’s in January, I don’t like it as much because it’s going to interfere with my club soccer,” Hall said. He is a junior at Cleveland High School in Clayton.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association board voted Tuesday to postpone all sports.

Cross country, volleyball, and swimming and diving will begin November; basketball will start in December; boys soccer and lacrosse will begin in January; football will begin in February. The rest will be staggered throughout March, April, and May.

Click here for the full NCHSAA schedule

“I know there’s a big issue and concern with the health of everybody, but I’m glad they’re gonna get a chance to play,” said Hall’s dad, Joey. “I think the kids are chomping at the bit to get on the field and play. Parents are too because they’ve been cooped up in the house since March.”

The NCHSAA is banking on COVID-19 cases improving. If they don’t, it’s possible the start dates for high school sports could change.

