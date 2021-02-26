NC high school football scores – Feb. 26

When the Tar Heel state opted out of playing high school football in the fall, there was never a guarantee the sport would return in the spring. For some players hoping to continue their careers, the thought of not playing their senior season was terrifying.

"For a senior guy who still wanted more looks, it would be hard to get looks without a football season," said Holly Springs senior running back Derek Coombs. "You know, I just kept going home and praying — praying that we'd have a season and now we're here."