NC high school football scores – Feb. 26

The Blitz

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — For the first time since Dec. 2019, public high school football teams took to the gridiron on Friday night.

Here are high school football scores from around North Carolina:

Albemarle 6, Chatham Central 0

Asheville Reynolds 53, Enka 0

Asheville Roberson 34, Asheville 25

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 8, Brevard 6

Canton Pisgah 44, Waynesville Tuscola 14

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 30, South Mecklenburg 14

Charlotte Catholic 27, Monroe 0

Charlotte Providence 33, West Mecklenburg 0

Cornelius Hough 7, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Currituck County 21, Manteo 0

East Surry 12, North Davidson 9

Eastern Alamance 42, Northeast Guilford 0

Fayetteville Britt 14, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0

Fayetteville Sanford 20, Fayetteville Westover 6

Forest City Chase 56, Cherryville 9

Gastonia Huss 23, North Gaston 0

Greensboro Grimsley 27, Concord Cox Mill 0

Halifax Academy 14, Fuqua School, Va. 8

Havelock 52, Elizabeth City Northeastern 15

Jacksonville 35, Croatan 27

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 20, Camden County 14

Knightdale 33, Erwin Triton 0

Lee County 27, South Granville 6

Matthews Weddington 43, Monroe Sun Valley 2

Mitchell County 14, Statesville 7

Mooresboro Jefferson 25, Davidson Community School 9

North Forsyth 8, Winston-Salem Carver 2

North Henderson 28, East Henderson 14

Northwest Guilford 42, Greensboro Smith 6

R-S Central 47, East Rutherford 0

Seven Springs Spring Creek 36, Salemburg Lakewood 26

Shelby 46, East Gaston 6

Southwest Onslow 55, Holly Ridge Dixon 0

Wake Forest Heritage 19, Raleigh Broughton 13

West Brunswick 26, Wilmington Ashley 0

West Carteret 45, Farmville Central 7

Winston-Salem Reynolds 48, Winston-Salem Parkland 6

Zebulon B. Vance 27, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Fayetteville Byrd vs. Fayetteville Pine Forest, ccd.

Thomasville vs. Reidsville, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

