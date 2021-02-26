NC high school football scores – Feb. 26

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — For the first time since Dec. 2019, public high school football teams took to the gridiron on Friday night.
Here are high school football scores from around North Carolina:
Albemarle 6, Chatham Central 0
Asheville Reynolds 53, Enka 0
Asheville Roberson 34, Asheville 25
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 8, Brevard 6
Canton Pisgah 44, Waynesville Tuscola 14
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 30, South Mecklenburg 14
Charlotte Catholic 27, Monroe 0
Charlotte Providence 33, West Mecklenburg 0
Cornelius Hough 7, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Currituck County 21, Manteo 0
East Surry 12, North Davidson 9
Eastern Alamance 42, Northeast Guilford 0
Fayetteville Britt 14, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0
Fayetteville Sanford 20, Fayetteville Westover 6
Forest City Chase 56, Cherryville 9
Gastonia Huss 23, North Gaston 0
Greensboro Grimsley 27, Concord Cox Mill 0
Halifax Academy 14, Fuqua School, Va. 8
Havelock 52, Elizabeth City Northeastern 15
Jacksonville 35, Croatan 27
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 20, Camden County 14
Knightdale 33, Erwin Triton 0
Lee County 27, South Granville 6
Matthews Weddington 43, Monroe Sun Valley 2
Mitchell County 14, Statesville 7
Mooresboro Jefferson 25, Davidson Community School 9
North Forsyth 8, Winston-Salem Carver 2
North Henderson 28, East Henderson 14
Northwest Guilford 42, Greensboro Smith 6
R-S Central 47, East Rutherford 0
Seven Springs Spring Creek 36, Salemburg Lakewood 26
Shelby 46, East Gaston 6
Southwest Onslow 55, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
Wake Forest Heritage 19, Raleigh Broughton 13
West Brunswick 26, Wilmington Ashley 0
West Carteret 45, Farmville Central 7
Winston-Salem Reynolds 48, Winston-Salem Parkland 6
Zebulon B. Vance 27, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Fayetteville Byrd vs. Fayetteville Pine Forest, ccd.
Thomasville vs. Reidsville, ccd.
