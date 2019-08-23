NC high school football scores | Week 1
Aug. 23:
Burlington Williams 30, Burlington Cummings 6
Charlotte Christian 35, Monroe Sun Valley 13
China Grove Carson 56, South Rowan 20
Eastern Alamance 63, Graham 12
High Point Andrews 54, Mayodan McMichael 7
Newton Grove Hobbton 51, East Chapel Hill 46
Salisbury 9, North Rowan 7
Vance County 30, Bunn 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Belmont Cramer vs. Lincolnton, ccd.
Camden County vs. Weldon, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Knightdale vs. South Granville, ppd. to Aug 23rd.
Pasquotank County vs. Washington County, ppd. to Oct 4th.
Raleigh Broughton vs. Apex, ppd. to Aug 23rd.