Statewide NC high school football scores | Week 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Dozens of schools across North Carolina participated in games as the high school football season got into swing following a soggy week from Hurricane Dorian.

Here are scores from throughout the state:

Avery County 42, North Wilkes 7

Charlotte Myers Park 47, South Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Providence Day 27, Timberland, S.C. 6

Clayton 24, Garner 21

Clinton 41, Oxford Webb 12

Croatan 32, Pamlico County 28

Gastonia Highland Tech 14, Lake Norman Charter 12

Goldsboro Rosewood 53, Pender County 0

Greene Central 8, Eastern Wayne 6

Havelock 21, Wallace-Rose Hill 7

Jacksonville 14, Kinston 7

Knightdale 35, West Johnston 6

Lake Norman 69, North Iredell 0

Manteo 36, Bear Grass 6

Metrolina Christian Academy 58, Victory Christian Center 0

Newton Grove Midway 42, Salemburg Lakewood 22

Raleigh Leesville Road 56, Burlington Cummings 21

Raleigh Wake Christian 24, Village Christian 18

Rocky Mount 35, Greenville Rose 0

Rolesville 61, South Garner 0

Rose Hill Union 58, Jones County 6

South Johnston 23, Franklinton 10

Southwest Onslow 21, East Duplin 14

Swansboro 42, East Carteret 18

Sylva Smoky Mountain 63, Rosman 0

Valdese Draughn 61, Cherryville 0

Wake Forest 49, Raleigh Millbrook 7

Walkertown 47, Kernersville McGuinness 0

Whiteville 48, East Bladen 0

Wilson Beddingfield 26, Wilson Fike 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Asheville Reynolds vs. Asheville Erwin, ccd.

Forest City Chase vs. East Henderson, ccd.

Morganton Patton vs. Morganton Freedom, ppd. to Sep 16th.

