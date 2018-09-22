NC high school football scores | Week 5
Alexander Central 69, West Caldwell 0
Anson County 14, Statesville 0
Arden Christ School 56, Southlake Christian 27
Ashe County 48, Alleghany County 28
Asheville 42, Enka 0
Asheville Erwin 36, North Buncombe 8
Asheville Reynolds 47, North Henderson 7
Bartlett Yancey 28, South Stokes 16
Bear Grass 42, Perquimans 0
Bertie County 32, Manteo 22
Bessemer City 13, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 6
Brevard 44, Forest City Chase 0
Bunn 31, Oxford Webb 8
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 22, Hendersonville 21
Canton Pisgah 54, Polk County 6
Cary Panther Creek 56, Apex 12
Catawba Bandys 37, Maiden 28
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 17, Charlotte Providence 10
Charlotte Christian 77, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0
Charlotte Country Day 61, Hickory Hawks 16
Charlotte Myers Park 48, Charlotte Garinger 7
Charlotte Olympic 61, Charlotte Berry Tech 6
Charlotte Providence Day 67, Concord Cannon 0
Chester, S.C. 67, Carolina Pride 14
Clayton 42, Cary 20
Clayton Cleveland 49, Wendell Corinth Holders 7
Concord Robinson 20, Mount Pleasant 16
Cornelius Hough 56, Huntersville Hopewell 6
Davidson Community School 41, Gastonia Highland Tech 32
East Bend Forbush 20, Winston-Salem Carver 0
East Davidson 14, West Davidson 10
East Forsyth 52, Greensboro Grimsley 21
East Henderson 21, Madison County 12
East Lincoln 56, Lake Norman Charter 7
East Montgomery 35, Graham 20
East Wake 42, Carrboro 24
East Wilkes 33, North Wilkes 27
Eastern Guilford 34, Burlington Williams 0
Eastern Randolph 35, Providence Grove 7
Eden Morehead 35, Person 21
Elizabeth City Northeastern 30, Edenton Holmes 14
Franklin 35, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 0
Garner 41, Rolesville 7
Gastonia Ashbrook 42, Lawndale Burns 21
Gastonia Huss 45, North Gaston 0
Gates County 49, Pasquotank County 22
Greene Central 28, Washington 0
Greensboro Page 45, Southern Guilford 0
Hertford County 45, North Pitt 0
Hickory 31, McDowell County 0
High Point Andrews 62, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 7
High Point Central 62, Burlington Cummings 20
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 49, East Mecklenburg 7
Jamestown Ragsdale 35, East Surry 21
Kannapolis Brown 56, Davie County 27
Kernersville McGuinness 84, Christ the King High School 6
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 48, Camden County 7
Kings Mountain 28, Belmont Cramer 23
Kinston Parrott Academy 42, Southampton Academy, Va. 22
Knightdale 25, Fuquay-Varina 21
Lenoir Hibriten 55, Claremont Bunker Hill 0
Matthews Butler 31, Mint Hill Rocky River 30
Metrolina Christian Academy 44, North Raleigh Christian 0
Mitchell County 45, R-S Central 0
Monroe Union Academy 23, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 20
Mooresboro Jefferson 38, Cherryville 20
Mooresville 34, North Mecklenburg 26
Morganton Freedom 49, Hickory St. Stephens 0
Morrisville Green Hope 14, Friendship 7
Mount Airy 61, Surry Central 0
Murphy 27, Robbinsville 14
Newton Foard 21, Morganton Patton 12
Newton-Conover 34, Lincolnton 7
North Davidson 46, South Rowan 6
North Edgecombe 44, Gaston KIPP Pride 30
North Lincoln 7, West Lincoln 6
North Stanly 51, West Montgomery 6
North Surry 49, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
Northampton County 58, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Northeast Guilford 29, Eastern Alamance 15
Northern Durham 26, Southern Durham 6
Northern Guilford 55, Mayodan McMichael 12
Northwest Cabarrus 42, East Rowan 7
Oak Grove 20, Central Davidson 19
Orange 54, East Chapel Hill 0
Princeton 38, North Johnston 32
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 56, Concord First Assembly 6
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 33, Raleigh Leesville Road 22
Raleigh St. David's 52, Rocky Mount Academy 14
Randleman 28, Trinity Wheatmore 14
Reidsville 28, Northwest Guilford 14
Riverside Martin 41, Pinetown Northside 7
Rocky Mount 41, Nash Central 7
Rosman 46, Andrews 27
Salisbury 40, Lexington 13
Shelby Crest 52, Gastonia Forestview 7
South Central Pitt 20, Greenville Rose 18
South Granville 63, Louisburg 12
South Mecklenburg 44, Winston-Salem Prep 0
South Stanly 56, South Davidson 0
SouthWest Edgecombe 44, Northern Nash 7
Southeast Guilford 57, Asheboro 0
Southern Alamance 49, Southwestern Randolph 0
Swain County 21, Hayesville 20
Tarboro 60, Robersonville South Creek 0
Thomasville Ledford 35, Thomasville 0
Village Christian 55, Hickory Grove Christian 6
Wake Forest 42, Franklinton 7
Wake Forest Heritage 21, Holly Springs 19
Watauga County 46, South Caldwell 12
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 38, Monroe Parkwood 11
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 42, Monroe Piedmont 0
Waynesville Tuscola 35, Sylva Smoky Mountain 21
Weddington 31, Monroe Sun Valley 21
West Charlotte 40, Lake Norman 21
West Forsyth 41, South Iredell 27
West Iredell 45, Valdese Draughn 20
West Mecklenburg 46, Charlotte Harding 0
West Rowan 44, Concord 30
West Stokes 40, Walkertown 2
Western Alamance 42, Rockingham County 13
Wilkes Central 42, West Wilkes 0
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 29, Greensboro Smith 16
Winston-Salem Parkland 19, Southwest Guilford 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston vs. Halifax Academy, ppd.
Farmville Central vs. West Carteret, ppd.
Greenville Conley vs. Eastern Wayne, ppd.
Havelock vs. Wilson Hunt, ppd.
Hertford County vs. South Central Pitt, ppd.
Jacksonville Northside vs. Wilson Beddingfield, ppd.
North Duplin vs. Chocowinity Southside, ppd.
South Johnston vs. Cameron Union Pines, ppd.
Southern Nash vs. Jacksonville White Oak, ppd.
West Craven vs. North Lenoir, ppd.
