NC high school football teams getting set for weekend’s state championships

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina high school football teams are gearing up for their respective state-championship games this weekend. There were 16 teams represented at media day Monday at North Carolina State University.

Leesville Road (13-0) will play Zebulon B. Vance (12-2) Saturday at UNC in the 4-AA state championship. That is set to kick off at 3 p.m.

“We came back Friday night and there were fireworks and everybody was there celebrating. They’re just excited about this opportunity. Not just our kids, but everyone is surrounding our team. It’s a community, it definitely is,” said Pride head coach Ben Kolstad.

Cardinal Gibbons (12-2) will also represent Raleigh at UNC. The Crusaders play East Forsyth (12-2) Saturday at 11 a.m.

“We felt like we had a number of teams over the past few years that could get to this point, and for a variety of reasons haven’t been able to quite breakthrough. And to finally be here is really exciting. We’re excited for the school community, and obviously certainly for our players and families,” said Crusaders head coach Steven Wright.

