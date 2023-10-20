CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the second to last week of the high school football regular season in North Carolina, and teams at the top of their conferences are jostling for playoff position.

CBS 17’s Game of the Week featured a team that was undefeated going into Friday night’s Week 10 matchup.

The Cleveland Rams, sitting in first place in the Greater Neuse River 4A conference before the contest, hosted the Garner Trojans.

Cleveland came out victorious, defeating Garner by a 48-7 score.

Check out full highlights from the game in this week’s Friday Night Blitz.

For more final scores from around North Carolina, click here.