HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Green Hope Falcons paid a visit to Holly Springs High School on Friday night to square off against the Golden Hawks in the CBS 17 Game of the Week.

This Week 9 matchup marks an old-fashioned SWAC battle between these two schools.

Heading into this week, Green Hope (1-6, 0-4 conference) is looking for its first conference win of the 2023 season, as the Falcons currently sit at the bottom of the standings. Meanwhile, Holly Springs (6-1, 3-1 conference) is fighting to stay at the top of the league.

Holly Springs eventually came out on top, winning 42 over zero.

Check out highlights from this game in this week’s Friday Night Blitz.

