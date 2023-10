RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The last Game of the Week for the 2023 high school football regular season featured a private school rivalry.

CBS 17’s crew was on hand in Raleigh Friday night as the Ravenscroft Ravens hosted the North Raleigh Christian Academy Knights.

Ravenscroft edged out North Raleigh Christian by a score of 35-34.

Check out full highlights from the game in this week’s Friday Night Blitz.

