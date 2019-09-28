North Pitt escapes with 36-32 win over East Wake

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Pitt made a long trip to Wake County and didn’t leave empty-handed. The Panthers earned a 36-32 win over an East Wake team still searching for its first win.

The Warriors drew first blood and were looking to add on until North Pitt’s Bryan Jones came up with the interception to derail the drive.

Raheem Jones tore through East Wake’s defense, darting across the field and straight to the end zone.

The search for their first win doesn’t get any easier. The Warriors open conference play when they host a Cleveland team with five wins in six tries.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now