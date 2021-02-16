Not ideal, but spring football gives Triangle seniors a final chance

When the Tar Heel state opted out of playing high school football in the fall, there was never a guarantee the sport would return in the spring. For some players hoping to continue their careers, the thought of not playing their senior season was terrifying.

“For a senior guy who still wanted more looks, it would be hard to get looks without a football season,” said Holly Springs senior running back Derek Coombs. “You know, I just kept going home and praying — praying that we’d have a season and now we’re here.”

For now. Coombs is a senior running back at Holly Springs High School. He has offers from North Carolina A&T and UNC-Charlotte. He wants more. A high, Division I offer is what he’s looking for, and if the spring season falls through, as well, that offer may not be coming.

“The more film you have and the better you play, it helps you get to the next level,” said Holly Springs head football coach Robert Furth. “And maybe they would have wanted to see something more out of him to get to that next level just to prove that he belonged there.”

From middle school, where he led Holly Grove to back-to-back undefeated seasons, to high school where he helped the Golden Hawks to a conference title a year ago, Coombs has proven himself at every level. A standout senior campaign just might give him the chance to do it again at the college level.

“I always had that dream since I watched my first Super Bowl,” Coombs said. “The New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts. I always wanted to play in the Super Bowl and I’ve been chasing that dream ever since.”